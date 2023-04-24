Chennai Corporation removes 1,581 encroachments from pavements, roads

April 24, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has removed 1,581 encroachments in the past three weeks in various parts of the city.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has formed flying squads to clear encroachments in all zones of the city. The flying squads have been clearing encroachments from pavements and roads every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flying squads visit localities based on complaints from residents. Residents have been asked to call helpline 1913 to complain about encroachments.

In Teynampet zone, the maximum number of 274 encroachments have been removed, including 114 permanent structures, followed by Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar where 222 encroachments have been removed.

The Corporation has asked encroachers to remove all encroachments of their own accord to avoid legal action against them.

The Corporation has plugged 2,288 illegal sewage connections from various parts of the city. It has collected ₹5.7 lakh as fine from residents and commercial establishments for violations pertaining to illegal sewage connections. Ambattur zone reported the largest number of illegal sewage connections.