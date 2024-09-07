Chennai Corporation removed over 250 tons of waste from parks, residents seek better surveillance system

Greater Chennai Corporation removed a total of 255.98 tons of waste including 207.87 metric tons of garden waste, 207.87 metric tons of garden waste and 48.11 metric tons of garbage during an intensive cleaning drive across 871 parks on Friday from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. by 3,300 workers with 892 machinery. Mayor R. Priya, with Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and other officials, inspected the cleaning and maintenance work at Sivan Park, Kodambakkam Zone (X), and inaugurated a library there for public use.

The Corporation maintains 165 parks, 88 parks adopted by other departments, two parks through Chennai Metro Rail, and the maintenance of 616 parks has been outsourced.

Speaking to reporters, the Mayor said, “As part of the cleaning drive, weeds, garbage, and construction debris were removed. Additionally, damaged walkways, boundary walls, playground equipment, fitness equipment, and toilets were also assessed.”

Only over 50 parks have CCTV cameras

Meanwhile, a few residents suggested increasing surveillance in parks.

Former Indian hockey captain Vasudevan Baskaran claimed that the park in Kalakshetra Colony in Besant Nagar, which has been closed since the COVID-19-induced lockdown in 2020 did not undergo cleaning work on Friday and that the equipment and pathway inside needed urgent repair. “There is a CCTV camera placed next to the park’s gate, but it is doubtful if it is in working condition. There need to be cameras inside the park as there is suspicion of illegal activities taking place inside the arena,” he alleged.

Similarly in Perambur, V. Murali, 65, a retired police department employee, claimed that there are anti-social activities taking place near and probably inside the Murasoli Park under the flyover which can be curbed if surveillance is increased. “The neglected park was cleaned [on Friday] after several months. Residents propose transforming it into a “Traffic Park” in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, and the state government to promote road safety education,” he recommended.

A senior official in the Parks Department stated that as of now, CCTV cameras were fixed by the Electrical Department of the Corporation in roughly over 50 parks with heavy footfall. “Proposals for more can be submitted. Watchmen will be assigned to all 871 parks. The Superintending Engineer and four experts from the Department of Horticulture are looking into planting more native plant varieties as well,” he added.

On watchmen burning garbage waste in the parks, as reported earlier by The Hindu, he said the security personnel were instructed against such activities and measures to prevent them will be taken in the future.

Cleaning work

The Mayor further mentioned that, over the past two months, intensive cleaning operations were carried out on bus routes and interior roads, especially at night.

According to her: “After the water stagnation caused by Cyclone Mandous last year, an average of 10,000 metric tonnes of garbage was collected daily. This year, proactive cleaning work is underway to prevent water stagnation. The cleaning drive focuses on parks, roadsides, bus stops, and subways.

“As part of monsoon preparedness, 10 additional workers per ward will be appointed, in addition to the 5 already deployed. Starting next month, five more workers will be assigned per ward for monsoon-preparedness works.”

She stated that the abandoned vehicles on roads removed by GCC recently will be auctioned off after clearance certificate is obtained from the police.

Regarding Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram’s recent letter to the Mayor asking for a white paper on Cooum restoration, she said, “The Cooum restoration is done by many departments - CRRT, WRD, Metrowater and GCC. We have sent a letter along with the MP’s letter to CRRT for a reply.”