Chennai Corporation releases list of 39 property tax defaulters

December 03, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Together, these 39 high-profile property owners have property tax dues totalling ₹24 crore with dues from one of them alone running to ₹3.36 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday released a list of 39 high-profile defaulters with property arrears in excess of ₹25 lakh. Collectively, they owe the Corporation more than ₹24 crore, the highest due coming from Martech Peripherals Pvt. Ltd which owes ₹3.36 crore.  

According to the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act of 1919, property tax is payable within a fortnight of the commencement of a half-year. However, this date was extended from October 15 to December 15, said Vishu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance). Defaulters are liable to pay an additional 2% interest to the existing payable amount, according to the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act of 1919.  

According to Mr. Mahajan, the Corporation has a yearly demand of ₹1,400 crore but a recent evaluation of properties owned by individuals, commercial establishments and schools reveals that the civic body is expected to collect ₹100 crore through re-assessment of three lakh buildings.  

“Reassessing a property happens when there are certain discrepancies in the case of additional construction or change in function of a property and we are not informed”, he said. Buildings that were originally built as residential apartments and now used as commercial establishments come under this category. As per the CCMC Act of 1919, if any building is constructed or re-constructed, the owner has to inform the Commissioner, within 15 days from the date of completion or occupation of the building, whichever was earlier.

In October, the Corporation procured disto-meters that measure buildings to easily calculate property tax, replacing the existing manual method. Mr. Mahajan said differential GPS devices had been procured which calculate the latitude and longitude and area; however, in some cases, the device will not function if the property is not open to the sky. 

