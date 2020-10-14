Chennai Corporation reduces containment zones in city from 70 to 57

Barricades have been removed on 10 streets in the Ambattur zone, and three streets in other zones in the city, as the number of COVID-19 active cases has dropped, officials said

The Chennai Corporation has brought down the number of containment zones in the city to 57 from 70, after a gap of three days.

The civic body, which had brought back barricading of streets from October 1 after COVID-19 positive cases started increasing in the city, had initially increased containment zones from 10 to 70. A major portion of the barricaded streets were in Ambattur zone, at 29.

As per the containment zone data released on Wednesday however, there are now only 57 places that are barricaded. The number of streets blocked in Ambattur zone is now 19.

A senior official of the civic body said 13 streets in Chennai, of which 10 streets are in Ambattur zone and were barricaded in the last week of September, have now had barricades removed. As the number of active cases has dropped below the 1,000-mark from a high of 1,062 on October 10, the barricades were taken away.

A civic official of the Ambattur zone said the streets were barricaded only as a precautionary measure to prevent any cluster being formed.