Chennai Corporation recruits 12 differently abled persons

Second to none The recently recruited group of differently abled persons in action at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s solid waste processing unit at Sathangadu in Tiruvottiyur zone on Monday.

CHENNAI

29 September 2020 00:26 IST

The new recruits will work as ‘cleanliness workers’ at Sathangadu in Tiruvottiyur zone

After having employed the transgender persons recently, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has recruited 12 differently abled persons for jobs in solid waste management in Tiruvottiyur zone. The candidates, with hearing and speech impairment, would be employed at Sathangadu’s waste processing unit.

The zone-1 (Tiruvottiyur) of the Corporation recently placed ten transgender persons for conservancy jobs on a pilot basis. Now, as per guidelines of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, it has extended employment to persons with disabilities.

“For the first time, we have employed 12 persons with hearing and speech impairment as our ‘cleanliness workers’ under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. They will be working in solid waste management processing units. We have employed them to improve the diversity of our staff as well as to give a sustainable livelihood opportunity for the disadvantaged. We have started in zone-1, division-7 as a pilot and are planning to extend this intervention to all the other zones,” said P. Akash, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), GCC.

Mr. Akash said that they had been working along with an NGO, We Are Your Voice, for improving public participation and awareness in solid waste management. “They have been helping us improve the interface with the public and they pitched in the idea of employing persons with disabilities,” he said.

Officials said the candidates were recruited and trained with the help of sign language interpreters by the NGO that works for the employment and livelihood of the differently-abled. They have their on-the-job training and grievance reporting facilities through a 24x7 helpline with video calling facility facilitated by the Corporation’s zonal control centre.

“These persons are employed in the waste processing unit in Sathangadu. There are two kinds of waste processing units — micro composting centres (MCC) that handle biodegradable waste and resource recovery centres that deal with dry waste where different kinds of plastic are segregated for sale. At the MCC, they will be involved in segregating the waste, readying compost pits for preparing manure, and later, packing the manure for sale,” Mr. Akash said.

Johny Tom Varghese, State Commissioner and director of Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently-Abled, took part in the induction programme for these candidates on Monday. Devendran, zonal officer, zone-I, and Paul Thangadurai, executive engineer, were present.