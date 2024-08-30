Chennai Corporation proposes to perform 50,000 Animal Birth Control surgeries on stray dogs in a year

Amid complaints of stray dog menace pouring in, the Greater Chennai Corporation proposed to conduct a whopping 50,000 Animal Birth Control surgeries annually, at an estimated cost of over ₹9.45 crore.

Two more ABC centres — in Ariyalur (Ward 17) and Perungudi (Ward 184) — have been proposed to be set up, the lands for which have been identified, the civic body stated in a resolution.

The cost for the proposed 50,000 procedures per annum, includes annual salary for 11 veterinarians (₹52.8 lakh); 94 attendees (₹2.58 crore); nine security personnel (22.39 lakh); 14 dog catchers (₹38.47 lakh); and seven drivers for dog-catching vehicles (₹19.23 lakh), along with the yearly surgery cost (₹2.77 crore); pellet feed (₹88.2 lakh); seven additional dog-catching vehicles (₹70 lakh); furniture and essential items (₹15.6 lakh); medical requirements from Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (₹75 lakh) and non-surgical items (₹28.31 lakh).

The existing centres at Pulianthope, Lloyd’s Colony and Kannammapet would carry out 85 ABC surgeries a day from September.

The GCC plans to add 22 kennels in Pulianthope and Kannammapet, while centres at Sholinganallur and Meenambakkam continue operations.

This time, the GCC, in association with NGOs like Blue Cross of India, aims to conduct 65 more surgeries everyday. Meanwhile, the two new ABC centres are expected to perform 50 surgeries per day. So, in total, 210 procedures are expected to be performed in a day.

With the ABCs working 20 days a month, a total of 50,400 birth control surgeries are expected to be performed in the seven centres in a year, according to the proposal.

Dogs caught will be collared with a QR code and the identification of dogs, including the location caught, will be entered. The collars would be removed on discharge, the resolution read.

