Chennai Corporation prepares for digging of roads for sewerage system makeover in core city areas

Officials have informed the councillors to prepare themselves to resolve civic issues, as digging of roads is expected to commence in areas including Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Royapuram, Adyar and Tondiarpet later this year

Published - July 09, 2024 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of a drain overflowing in Mandaveli last month. More than 15,000 streets in the core city have reported complaints of sewage overflow 

A view of a drain overflowing in Mandaveli last month. More than 15,000 streets in the core city have reported complaints of sewage overflow  | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The Chennai Corporation has started preparations for a major project that involves large-scale digging of roads for improvements in the existing sewerage system in core city areas such as Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Royapuram, Adyar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Tondiarpet.

At the meeting to discuss the preparation of detailed project reports for improvements of existing sewerage system by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), officials stressed the need for execution of the project in residential areas without disrupting traffic flow on roads, and pedestrian movement.

Officials have informed the councillors to prepare themselves to resolve civic issues, as digging of roads is expected to commence later this year.

GCC Ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said 254 roads in his ward in Anna Nagar will be dug up to create a new sewerage system. “More than 100 wells in residential areas of Anna Nagar West have been polluted because of defects in the old sewerage system. The existing sewerage system was designed 40 years ago for fewer buildings and a smaller population. As the buildings have increased in all the roads over the past 40 years, we need better sewerage systems to meet the increase in sewage generation,” he said.

Mr. Shemmozhi added: “Yesterday we received a complaint about pollution in well water in H Block, Fifth Street, Anna Nagar West. More than 150 roads have reported sewage overflows and polluted ground water.”

Sewage overflows

According to estimates, more than 15,000 streets in the core city have reported complaints of sewage overflow and pollution of groundwater because of the old sewerage system. Residents’ associations have demanded public consultations to improve coordination with civic officials in each zone to resolve civic issues reported during the implementation of the work.

According to sources in Chennai Metrowater, the project consultant presented an interim report of the DPR to improve the sewage collection network of three sewage treatment plants in Kodungaiyur, Nesapakkam and Koyambedu. Stakeholders discussed pipeline work in roads belonging to GCC and the State highways and proposals to improve the network in the next 30-40 years. A final report would be prepared incorporating the suggestions made during the meeting, officials said.

