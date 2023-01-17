Chennai Corporation prepares for beach cleaning post Pongal

January 17, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation is undertaking vigorous measures to clean Marina, Elliot’s, Palavakkam, Neelankarai and Akkarai beaches on January 17 and 18 following the Pongal festivities, which drew in huge crowds.

The civic body has deployed an additional 45 personnel and 103 dustbins of 240, 120 and 50 litre capacity at Marina beach to collect garbage and another compactor vehicle. At Elliot’s beach, 15 new dustbins and 20 sanitation workers have been deployed. Fifteen additional workers, one tractor vehicle, two battery-powered vehicles and one mechanical sweeper have been deployed with six staff employed on a rotational basis at Neelankarai and Akkarai beaches.

The Corporation has been vigorous about cleaning beaches for the past four days and is expecting maximum collection after Tuesday, when the crowds surged on account of Kannum Pongal.