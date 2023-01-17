ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation prepares for beach cleaning post Pongal

January 17, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation is undertaking vigorous measures to clean Marina, Elliot’s, Palavakkam, Neelankarai and Akkarai beaches on January 17 and 18 following the Pongal festivities, which drew in huge crowds.

The civic body has deployed an additional 45 personnel and 103 dustbins of 240, 120 and 50 litre capacity at Marina beach to collect garbage and another compactor vehicle. At Elliot’s beach, 15 new dustbins and 20 sanitation workers have been deployed. Fifteen additional workers, one tractor vehicle, two battery-powered vehicles and one mechanical sweeper have been deployed with six staff employed on a rotational basis at Neelankarai and Akkarai beaches.

The Corporation has been vigorous about cleaning beaches for the past four days and is expecting maximum collection after Tuesday, when the crowds surged on account of Kannum Pongal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US