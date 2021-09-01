Chennai Corporation plans to regulate hoardings

Persistent issue: During last year’s drive, at least 500 locations with hoardings were identified. file photo

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:55 IST

Drive under way to remove illegal structures in the city

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start a drive to remove illegal hoardings from various parts of the city.

Following a meeting with senior officials of the State government, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday ordered civic officials to remove illegal hoardings, digital banners and placards from the 200 divisions of the city.

Officials said the civic body had not permitted hoardings, digital banners or placards, and was enforcing the existing statutory provisions and court orders.

The previous major drive to remove hoardings, digital banners and placards was carried out ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon last year. At least 500 locations were identified during the drive last year, officials said.

In March 2020, the Madras High Court struck down the amendment made to the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act to permit hoardings only on Corporation land. The amendment to the Act banned hoardings in private land. Officials said the special leave petition was still pending in the Supreme Court.

Some of the narrow streets in each of the 15 zones have reported illegal banners on Tuesday. All such structures would be removed on Wednesday. The permission for old hoardings, according to earlier statutory provisions, had also lapsed, officials said.