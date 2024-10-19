GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation plans to put up a fence to check dumping of debris on Thiruvanmiyur beach

Published - October 19, 2024 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Following repeated complaints from local residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation has recently issued a tender to provide chain link fencing and remove debris at Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam, near Arupadai Veedu Temple in Thiruvanmiyur Beach, at an estimated cost of over ₹2.73 lakh.

The project also involves clearing debris from premises of various government departments, educational institutions, and other places in Adyar Zonex, using heavy machinery. This is expected to cost over ₹15.19 lakh, as per the tender document.

In previous instances, residents of Thiruvanmiyur have raised concerns over dumping of debris and unauthorised activities on the beach. In July, the Chennai Corporation replied to a tweet on a report by The Hindu regarding illegal road construction that said CCTV cameras would be fitted in the area for surveillance. Following this, a board warning people against dumping debris was erected and in August, a tender to install 12 CCTV cameras for ₹7.88 lakh was rolled out.

Despite the various measures put in place by the Corporation, including the installation of surveillance cameras and warning boards, the issue of illegal dumping persists. The most recent complaint was when locals of Kalakshetra Colony identified construction debris being dumped by unknown persons on September 17.

