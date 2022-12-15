Chennai Corporation plans to modify pathway for the disabled on the Marina

December 15, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to repair the wooden pathway for people with disabilities on the Marina beach, without reducing the length of the structure. Officials are exploring the feasibility of redesigning the pathway so that a part of the structure could be removed to a safe location ahead of a cyclone landfall in future.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the damage caused by Cyclone Mandous recently, the civic officials planned to reduce the length of the wooden pathway by at least 10 metres near the shoreline. Representatives of the people with disabilities have demanded alternatives in the design and new material to withstand natural calamities such as cyclone. The Corporation officials said they were exploring the feasibility of developing a breakaway deck near the shoreline for people with disabilities.

The officials will hold more discussions with representatives of the people with disabilities, ahead of the implementation of the work to remodel the structure. The wooden pathway was developed near Vivekanandar Illam a few weeks ago.