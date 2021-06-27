Chennai Corporation plans to desilt stormwater drain networks, canals

Work is likely to begin by August, and will be completed by the end of October

The Greater Chennai Corporation is drawing up a plan for undertaking desilting of the stormwater drain network and major canals to have a flood-free northeast monsoon.

The civic body directed local officials to identify vulnerable areas and structures which need desilting by the middle of July.

A senior official said the Corporation had built an stormwater drain network for nearly 2,000 km across the 15 zones.

In addition, the civic body maintains 30 major canals, including Kodungaiyur, Captain Cotton and Padikuppam.

The Corporation was using modern machinery like mini-amphibian vehicles, robotic excavators and floating trash booms to clean up the major canals as part of the mass cleaning programme, he said.

The Corporation normally allocates ₹5 crore for each region, which has been segregated into north, central and south, with the Regional Deputy Commissioners (RDCs) heading the drive and allocating the amount proportionately to all zones, according to the local conditions.

Once the estimates are prepared by the assistant engineers of all the 200 divisions, they will be verified by the zonal heads, comprising of assistant executive engineers, executive engineers and zonal officers, for recommendation to the RDCs.

List preparation under way

Local officials are already identifying stormwater drain networks that need desilting, and once the list is collected, the RDCs will give administrative sanction for calling tenders by the zonal officers.

The desilting works are expected to commence by the first week of August, and will be completed by the end of October.

After the deluge in December 2015, the Corporation divided the 15 zones into the Kosasthalaiyar, Kovalam, Adyar and Cooum basins.

While stormwater drains in Adyar and Cooum basins have been completed, a portion of work remains in the Kovalam basin.

The civic body would be executing the SWD work in Kosasthalaiyar basin, covering major parts of north Chennai, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram.