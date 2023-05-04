Chennai Corporation plans survey to identify demand for parking spaces on streets

May 04, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The management of parking spaces can transform the use of space in a city and reduce congestion. While the Greater Chennai Corporation’s role is to provide parking spaces, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority focuses more on transit-oriented development and how to expand metro corridors in the city.

The civic body is conducting feasibility study of 10 existing parking spaces in commercial complexes that are dilapidated and can be improved. These spaces include the zonal offices of Kodambakkam and Valsaravakkam, the C.P. Ramasamy Road complex and the Dr. Nair Road old complex in T. Nagar.

According to a Corporation official, a survey will soon be conducted to identify the demand for parking spaces on the streets. At present, there are 5,000 spots and this number is expected to rise to 15,000 to 20,000 following the survey.

Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan says a technology-based system would enhance the Corporation’s efficiency in regulating parking and collecting revenue. “Parking would be managed by sensors; when a car enters the bay, a magnetic sensor will transmit the information to a nearby parking metre which is integrated with a payment facility,” he says. The Corporation collects an estimated ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh daily from parking charges alone, with separate rates depending on the vehicle.

Enforcement plays a huge role in parking congestions and this power is with the police. Mr. Mahajan says the Corporation plans to propose to the Government to amend the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act 2023 to share this responsibility.

“The dependence on technology comes with issues as there have been reports of sensors malfunctioning but there isn’t enough manpower to collect money and distribute tickets,” he said.

Urban planning experts stress the need for expanding transit-oriented corridors (TOD) which have Metro Rail, bus or train facilities. “TOD corridors must have a higher floor space index to accommodate more people who will use public transport,” says CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra.

By reducing the requirement of parking spaces in buildings and levying a parking fee on the streets and last mile connectivity, he says that people may be weaned away from personal transport and encouraged to use public transport.

