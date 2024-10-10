Chennai Corporation plans new flyover in Anna Nagar

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced plans to construct a new flyover on Third Avenue in Anna Nagar. The project, which is currently in the planning stage, is expected to improve connectivity in the locality.

According to a tender document, a detailed feasibility report (DFR) is being commissioned to assess the technical and financial aspects of the proposed flyover. The timeline for the construction will be determined after the DFR is completed. The feasibility study is scheduled to be completed within 45 days from the date of the work order issuance.

The corporation has invited consultants to prepare the DFR, which will outline the project’s foundation. The flyover is intended to address traffic issues in this part of Chennai, which experiences heavy vehicular movement during peak hours, the document mentioned.

Notably, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL) Phase II expansion, which includes proposed lines through Anna Nagar, is a part of the CMRL’s officially published plans and has been highlighted in their project reports and city planning documents. Anna Nagar is already served by a metro station on line 2 (blue line).

The corporation also recently floated tenders for preparing a DFR for a proposed flyover from Five Furlong Road Junction to Guru Nanak College Junction (100 Ft Road).

