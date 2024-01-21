Chennai Corporation plans marsh reclamation with urban forestry

January 21, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

What do you do with a massive dump in the corner of a slowly dying marshland surrounded by encroachments? The Greater Chennai Corporation plans an eco-park in the Pallikaranai Marsh, modelled on the one created in Adyar Creek and a few waste-processing facilities. But residents oppose these projects, saying that they will affect the marsh.

A public consultation, which was to have been held a few days ago, was postponed. Flood-affected residents now demand more water spread area with the restoration of the marsh. They plan to protest against any move to change the condition of the marsh with implementation of infrastructure projects.

B. Mouli Sankar, patron of the Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations, wants the Corporation to clear the legacy waste and allow freshwater to restore the marsh. “The dumping of municipal solid waste for more than 40 years has polluted the groundwater around the dump. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has approved the construction of houses, and the establishment of information technology companies, hospitals, and schools around the marsh. But residents have succumbed to diseases caused reportedly by pollution,” he says.

Groundwater dangerous

A. Francis, president of the Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations, says water samples from the residential areas revealed that the groundwater was dangerous for humans, cattle, and pets. The tests revealed that ammoniacal nitrogen and albuminoid nitrogen were more than 10 times the permissible limit. “Residents want the Corporation to remove the entire quantity of waste in the area and allow freshwater to flow into the marsh to purify the groundwater,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resident K. Kalaiselvan says the patta for 435 acres of the marsh for the Corporation should be cancelled to restore the marsh.

Last year, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru announced that the civic body would develop an eco-park on a portion of the land at the Perungudi dump, modelled on Tholkappia Poonga in Adyar Creek.

The Corporation considered a few models. It rejected the concepts of Ainthinai Poonga and wetland reclamation with recreational hubs. It has adopted the urban forestry concept with wetland and mounds. “This concept will be suitable for flood mitigation,” says a Corporation official. “The project will restore the ecological balance of the Pallikaranai Marsh. The concept will be benchmarked against similar urban forests in the country, including Adyar Eco Park. This will be a combination of dense urban forests, wetland, and water channels. This park is expected to function as a regional biosphere. After sanction is given, the project may start in four to five months. It will be completed 18 to 20 months thereafter,” the official says.

Legacy waste

Stressing the need for land utilisation for waste management, a senior official of the Corporation says the civic body is facing a monumental challenge in waste management, as it oversees 15 zones and 200 wards inhabited by 85 lakh people.

According to civic officials, the magnitude of this task is evident from the daily solid waste generation of 5,500 tonnes. The Perungudi dump, a crucial component in the waste disposal infrastructure, is under increasing strain, grappling as it does with a surge in waste generation propelled by rapid urbanisation, population growth, and the expansion of the Corporation limits in the past decade.

The lack of adequate waste processing facilities has added to the problem, leading to the unprocessed waste being dumped indiscriminately. Recognising the gravity of the issue, the Corporation has initiated the process of reclaiming the site through bio-mining, targeting the legacy waste that has accumulated over the years, officials say.

“This endeavour is driven by the vision of repurposing a portion of the Perungudi dump for the establishment of an eco-park and modern solid waste treatment and processing facilities,” says an official.

The drive encompasses 445 acres in and around the Perungudi dump. The bio-mining initiative, segmented into six packages, will help to reclaim 225 acres. Notably, 100 acres of the reclaimed land is earmarked for the eco-park, which transcends traditional waste management paradigms. Its vision extends beyond the mere utilisation of reclaimed space. It aspires to conserve and restore the unique ecosystem that once thrived around the dumping grounds,” says the official.

Critical habitats

Historically, the dumping grounds were more than just repositories for waste. They constituted green, rich spaces with critical habitats supporting a diverse range of plants and animals. The rehabilitation of these ecosystems is crucial not only for biodiversity but also for flood mitigation, as these green spaces acted as sponges, absorbing excess water and preventing flooding.

Beyond the environmental benefits, such as improved air quality and carbon sequestration, urban forestry holds the promise of delivering significant social and economic advantages. Transforming a degraded site into a green space creates recreational areas, fosters community engagement, and contributes to the overall well-being of the residents, says the official.

“The GCC has allocated 44 acres of the reclaimed area for integrated waste facilities. This underscores the commitment to a comprehensive waste management system that goes beyond mere disposal. The waste processing facilities are designed with a vision that goes hand in hand with contemporary waste management principles,” the official says.

Claiming that the vision for waste-processing facilities is ambitious and forward-looking, the official says the aim is to maximise the utilisation of segregated waste, converting both dry and wet waste into resources. “The output includes bio-CNG, compressed natural gas, bio-compressed natural gas, recyclables, and bio-manure. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the circular economy concept, emphasising the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling materials to minimise waste and environmental impact,” the official says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.