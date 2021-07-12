Chennai Corporation penalises 64 commercial establishments on Sunday

Reckless conduct: A sea of shoppers at Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar on Sunday.

CHENNAI

12 July 2021 01:24 IST

₹2.09 lakh collected as fine for violation of COVID-19 norms

The Greater Chennai Corporation collected fines from 64 commercial establishments for violation of COVID-19 norms on Sunday.

According to a press release, teams were sent to zones, such as Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Royapuram and Anna Nagar, to monitor violations of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures. Huge crowds were reported in T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, Padi and Royapuram on Sunday, with 64 commercial establishments violating physical distancing norms.

The Corporation constituted nine teams for enforcement of the rules pertaining to COVID-19 management. Two of them visited Teynampet, three went to Kodambakkam, two inspected places around Anna Nagar and two checked Royapuram on Sunday.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited commercial areas, such as T. Nagar, to inspect the shops on Sunday.

A fine amount of ₹2.09 lakh was collected from commercial establishments and individuals on Sunday, the release said.