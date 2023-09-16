Chennai Corporation, other agencies asked to complete flood-mitigation work by October 15

September 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation and other agencies will complete the ongoing work on developing storm-water drains by October 15, ahead of the northeast monsoon. The civic agencies had earlier set a deadline of September 15 for completion of the work.

At a review meeting on Saturday, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena directed the Corporation and other line agencies to complete the work in coordination with other departments for flood mitigation.

The Corporation has completed desilting of 78% of the storm-water drains. Most of the roads such as Prakasam Salai and Rajaji Salai have been desilted. Monitoring officers in coordination with other departments will conduct field inspection and resolve issues pertaining to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the Tangedco during the construction of drains.

The storm-water drain project, which has been taken up with funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), had been completed in 60% of the areas in Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram zones. Priority projects would be completed by October 15, officials said. More works would be taken up under the ADB funding and the entire project would be completed in 2024.

Over 72% of the storm-water drain work taken up under the State Disaster Management Fund had been completed. Over 74% of the work under the flood relief fund had been completed. Over 80% of the work under the Singara Chennai 2.0 had been completed.

Joint inspection

Officials have been asked to increase carrying capacity of canals such as Otteri Nullah and Captain Cotton Canal ahead of the northeast monsoon. Work along Tanikachalam Canal in zones such as Madhavaram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar had been taken up. The GCC will start joint inspection of the canal along with Tangedco shortly.

The Chief Secretary has directed the GCC officials to take steps to prevent dumping of waste in canals to prevent flooding during the monsoon. “The Corporation will form 25 flying squads to monitor the dumping of waste in major canals. The squads will impose fines and confiscate vehicles that dump waste in canals. The fine will be hefty,” said an official.

The civic body will link the CCTV near the canals with the integrated command and control centre to monitor dumping of waste. For instance, the GCC has identified roads such as EB Link Road near Anna Salai for monitoring.

