Chennai Corporation organises mass cleaning drive

The Greater Chennai Corporation conducted a mass cleaning of the banks of waterbodies, parks and other public spaces during the weekend.

Construction debris and garbage dumped along waterbodies in various neighbourhoods, such as Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, Perungudi, Chintadripet, Egmore, Aminjikarai, Ambattur, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Madhavaram, were cleared.

A total of 128 tonnes of debris and garbage was removed from the banks of waterbodies. Over 192 tonnes of waste was removed from places of worship, bus stops and other public spaces. As many as 916 saplings were planted in the cleaned areas, officials said. More than 127 vehicles, 63 lorries and 23 earth movers were deployed for the drive.

Residents have been requested to stop dumping of debris and solid waste in public spaces, and they can call helpline 1913 to report unauthorised dumping of debris. The mass cleaning was conducted as part of the campaign, People’s Movement for Clean Cities. The campaign will be conducted twice every month with support from residents’ associations.