Chennai Corporation organises exhibition on Chandrayaan-3 mission at school in Nungambakkam

A joint effort by the civic body and Mango Education, a start-up, the exhibit has been set up with the goal to give children an astronomical experience and generate more interest in science

October 19, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Chennai

Meghna M.
The model of Chandrayaan-3 on display at Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School Nungambakkam on Thursday.

The model of Chandrayaan-3 on display at Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School Nungambakkam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In honour of former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) organised an exhibition on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 mission at Chennai Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam.

A joint effort by the civic body and Mango Education, a start-up, the model was created by SD Creations. The children enter a room modelled to look like the moon with grey sand, craters, and glowing stars on the walls. A seven-minute video about the mission and an address by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are shown inside the room. A telescope is also set up on the premises for the children to view heavenly bodies.

Through games, the children are taught facts about the mission and space travel, such as why a spacecraft needs to orbit the moon before landing on its surface. “The aim was to kindle the students’ inquisitiveness. The games and material are tailored to make them ask questions,” said Srilakshmi, educator, Mango Education. The exhibit was set up to give children an astronomical experience and generate more interest in science, as many seem to be afraid of the subject nowadays, said Saranya Ari, Deputy Commissioner of Education.

Inaugurated recently, 400 students have viewed the exhibit so far. “I did know about the space mission and had watched it after returning from school, but I learnt some new facts through this exhibit. I was excited as a science student to read more about the lander,” said Balavika S., a Class XII student of the school.

The exhibit at the school is open to the public.

