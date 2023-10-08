Chennai Corporation organises community animal vaccination drive

October 08, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

To curb rabies, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) along with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) held a mega vaccination drive for over 1,100 community animals as an extension of ‘World Rabies Day’ measures. Anna Nagar constituency MLA M.R. Mohan, ward 106 councillor N. Ramalingam, zone 8 chairman K.P. Jain, City Health Officer Jagadeesan, and others participated. World Rabies Day is observed annually on September 28. There are five Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, one each at Pulianthope, Lloyd’s Colony, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, and Sholinganallur, and as a part of the Singara Chennai 2.0, centres at Pulianthope, Lloyd’s Colony, and Kannammapet are being modernised at a cost of ₹19.7 crore.