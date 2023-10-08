HamberMenu
Chennai Corporation organises community animal vaccination drive

This was done as an extension of ‘World Rabies Day’ measures

October 08, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan administering a rabies vaccine to a pup at the drive held in the city on Sunday.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan administering a rabies vaccine to a pup at the drive held in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

To curb rabies, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) along with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) held a mega vaccination drive for over 1,100 community animals as an extension of ‘World Rabies Day’ measures. Anna Nagar constituency MLA M.R. Mohan, ward 106 councillor N. Ramalingam, zone 8 chairman K.P. Jain, City Health Officer Jagadeesan, and others participated. World Rabies Day is observed annually on September 28. There are five Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, one each at Pulianthope, Lloyd’s Colony, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, and Sholinganallur, and as a part of the Singara Chennai 2.0, centres at Pulianthope, Lloyd’s Colony, and Kannammapet are being modernised at a cost of ₹19.7 crore.

