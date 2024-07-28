GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation opens bids to transport larvicide-spraying drones

Published - July 28, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon resume spraying of larvicides.

The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon resume spraying of larvicides.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced tenders for the hiring of three vehicles to transport six drones for spraying larvicide to control mosquitoes across the city.

According to City Health Official M. Jagadeesan, the tender for the previous transportation services had expired, hence, a new tender was called. “Other vehicles were used meanwhile which reportedly caused issues for people due to the smell of the chemicals. The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon resume spraying of larvicides,” he added. The vehicles required are tempo traveller or equivalent, for six months or 132 days, whichever is earlier, as per the document. The bid closes on July 22.

Last month, during a review meeting at Ripon Buildings, the Standing Committee (Health) members claimed that the vehicles for transporting shelter inmates and other vehicles were used for transporting the drones with the chemicals, which caused inconvenience to the people travelling in it afterwards. The Public Health Department officials responded that arrangements would be made soon.

It was noted that despite multiple tenders, no bidders had come forward to operate drones for spraying chemicals to control mosquito breeding in the city’s water bodies. Mayor R. Priya observed that six drones of the Corporation were lying unused.

