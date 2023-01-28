ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation officials to examine all demolition sites across city: Mayor

January 28, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mayor’s announcement comes after a 25-year-woman was killed, when debris from a building being demolished fell on her, in Thousand Lights, on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Mayor R. Priya | Photo Credit: File

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will direct officers in all zones to inspect demolition sites and check for violations of norms pertaining to the demolition of buildings, Chennai Mayor R. Priya said on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Ms. Priya said the demolition of the building on Anna Salai has been stopped following the death of a 25-year-old woman in Thousand Lights on Friday. A portion of a wall from the demolition of the building had fallen on the young woman who was walking on the footpath, trapping her and causing her death.

“The Greater Chennai Corporation had given permission for demolition. But the owner did not follow guidelines. We will ask zonal officials to inspect all site during demolitions,” she said.

Speaking about mosquito control operations in Chennai, Ms. Priya said 3,312 workers were carrying out mosquito control operations. “A total of 412 handheld machines to spray pesticides, 300 battery-operated sprayers and 120 mechanical sprayers have been used for mosquito control. Six drones have been launched this year at a cost of ₹81 lakh,” said the Mayor.

