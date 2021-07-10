Chennai Corporation officials intensify action against stray cattle

Cracking the whip: A seized buffalo being taken away by Corporation personnel in a truck near Koyambedu on Friday.

CHENNAI

10 July 2021 01:31 IST

Owners asked to not let them roam freely on the streets

The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified action against stray cattle, which are often seen as a hindrance to traffic and one of the potential reasons for accidents during night time in many places in the city.

Sources said the civic body had been carrying out focused steps in the past two weeks, particularly in areas like Koyambedu, Mylapore and Triplicane, where the sight of cattle roaming on busy streets is very common.

In Koyambedu alone, at least 21 cows and buffaloes had been seized in the past few days, officials said. A senior official said as per procedure, the seized cattle would be taken to a Corporation-run shelter in Chintadripet. “The owners can come and take them back within 10 days, failing which the cattle will be handed over to the Blue Cross,” the official added.

The owners of the seized cattle would have to pay a fine of around ₹1,500 and provide a written apology. “So far, almost all the seized cattle have been taken back by the owners,” the official added.

Sources said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi had asked officials to use a persuasive approach, and not resort to seizures as the first measure to tackle the issue. Officials have conducted meetings with cattle owners in Koyambedu, Mylapore and Triplicane, asking them to keep cattle on their premises, and not to let them roam on the streets.