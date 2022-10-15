Chennai Corporation nets ₹216 crore property tax in 15 days as assessees make last-minute dash to avoid penalty

₹42.5 crore was collected in Teynampet zone alone as assessees rushed to pay tax on the last date to avoid penalty

The Greater Chennai Corporation has collected ₹216 crore property tax in the first 15 days of the second half year of financial year 2022-23. A large number of residents rushed to pay property tax on the last day to avoid penalty this half year.

By 9 p.m. on Saturday, 21,831 payments were made on the last day. Assessees who pay before midnight of Saturday got 5% incentive. On October 1, 5,778 payments were made in the 15 zones of the city. Although assessees who pay property tax within the first 15 days will get an incentive of 5%, most assessees did not pay the tax before the deadline as they reportedly gain more in interest by delaying the payment by six months. The maximum incentive will be restricted to ₹5,000 for one payment. So, most of the assessees who paid tax in the first 15 days were those who paid less than ₹1 lakh.

Of the 13 lakh assessees, more than 10 lakh are yet to pay the property tax within the stipulated deadline of October 15. The introduction of 5% incentive had not led to any substantial increase in property tax collection during the first 15 days of the half year period. Officials said that most of the payments made in the first 15 days were those of middle income households.

Only 2.13 lakh bills were paid during the period from October 1 to 15 in the 15 zones of the city. During the corresponding period last year, 2.28 lakh bills were paid in the city, with a collection of just ₹107 crore.

The highest number of bills were paid by residents of Kodambakkam zone in the first 15 days of the second half of the financial year 2022-23. The highest amount of property tax was collected in Teynampet zone, with a collection of ₹42.5 crore in the first 15 days of this half year. Most of the zones collected less than ₹10 crore. Among the 15 zones, Adyar (₹38 crore), Royapuram (₹24 crore), Anna Nagar (₹20 crore) and Kodambakkam (₹18 crore) reported more collections. Tax collectors contributed to the highest collection, with more than 68% collected through hand-held machines.

As the number of tax collectors was inadequate, the collection had been poor in many zones of the city. Just 200 tax collectors out of 250 were on the field during the tax collection drive. The city needs more than 500 tax collectors to increase collection, officials said.