Chennai Corporation must halt work on East Coast Road stormwater drains, says National Green Tribunal

Pedestrian hazard: The Corporation will cover the protruding iron rods for the safety of residents.

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 01:06 IST

‘Civic body will be allowed to put in place safety measures at construction sites’

The Greater Chennai Corporation should not carry out any further work on the stormwater drain project on East Coast Road, except covering the protruding iron rods for the safety of residents, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed.

“More than that, in the guise of doing that [safety measure], they are not expected to do any other construction work, which require clearances under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification,” the bench said.

The case relates to the ₹270 crore stormwater drain project being implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation on East Coast Road that has been opposed by a section of the residents.

The Advocate General informed the tribunal that after the stop work memo was issued, the Corporation halted construction of stormwater drains, though a major portion of the work was completed even before that.

The Advocate General further added that the Corporation had only taken safety measures to avoid danger to the public owing to the protruding iron rods used for construction in the sites. The Corporation will also consider the recommendations made by the Joint Committee regarding the future action to be taken with respect to the project.

Earlier this year, a Joint Committee appointed by the NGT, in its report, said there was no provision for obtaining ex-post-facto clearance and recommended action in the matter. However, the Superintending Engineer (south) of Metrowater shared a dissenting view that CRZ clearance was not required for the project since it was part of the infrastructure to be provided in the construction of roads since the project did not fall under CRZ 1A.