Chennai Corporation may take over upkeep of 139 govt. schools

The Greater Chennai Corporation may take over the maintenance of government schools in areas like Manali, Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur

The Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to start running 139 schools in added areas in the city.

In addition to 281 schools, government schools in added area such as Manali, Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur are expected to be maintained by the Corporation. Even after the merger of the added areas in 2011, the schools were not maintained by the Corporation in the wards located in these added areas.

At a review meeting held by Mayor R. Priya in Manali zone on Friday, elected representatives demanded that the Corporation start maintenance of government schools in added areas such as Manali for better education of schoolchildren. Senior officials have initiated the process of handing over the schools in added areas to the Corporation, following the meeting.

As the Corporation has launched various modernisation projects for schools, the number of students in 139 schools in added areas is expected to increase after the civic body starts its maintenance. While the 281 schools in old city limits of the Corporation has 1.3 lakh students, the 139 schools in added areas have only around 5,000 students on the rolls.

Councillors said residents have demanded the government to hand over the schools to the Corporation for improving education in the schools.