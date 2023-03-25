Chennai Corporation may fall short of property tax collection projection

March 25, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation may fall short of its projected property tax collection of ₹1,500 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The civic body has been able to collect only ₹1,408.97 crore so far.

According to a release, of the 13.33 lakh property tax payers, only 8.85 lakh paid their tax in full.

On Saturday, the Corporation published a list of top 100 property tax defaulters and a list of 100 property owners from whom tax could not be collected because of pending court cases. Among them was Madras Race Club which owed a tax of ₹4,92,19,506. In this list, schools, colleges, an IT park, private companies, offices and hotels have been included.

The revenue department of the Corporation is working on collecting the remaining tax just as the budget and notices had been pasted on the facades of the properties that figure in the list announcing that they have not paid tax to the Corporation for a long time.

The Corporation has reached out to property owners through text messages, voice calls, WhatsApp and notice boards and awareness videos screened in cinemas. Owners who have arrears of less than ₹50,000 have been issued notices.