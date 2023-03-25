HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation may fall short of property tax collection projection

Of the 13.33 lakh property tax payers, only 8.85 lakh paid their tax in full and the Corproation has collected ₹1408.97 against the projected figure of ₹1,500 crore for the financial year 2022-23

March 25, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation may fall short of its projected property tax collection of ₹1,500 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The civic body has been able to collect only ₹1,408.97 crore so far.

According to a release, of the 13.33 lakh property tax payers, only 8.85 lakh paid their tax in full.

On Saturday, the Corporation published a list of top 100 property tax defaulters and a list of 100 property owners from whom tax could not be collected because of pending court cases. Among them was Madras Race Club which owed a tax of ₹4,92,19,506. In this list, schools, colleges, an IT park, private companies, offices and hotels have been included.

The revenue department of the Corporation is working on collecting the remaining tax just as the budget and notices had been pasted on the facades of the properties that figure in the list announcing that they have not paid tax to the Corporation for a long time.

The Corporation has reached out to property owners through text messages, voice calls, WhatsApp and notice boards and awareness videos screened in cinemas. Owners who have arrears of less than ₹50,000 have been issued notices.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / taxes and duties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.