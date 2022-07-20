Chennai Corporation links stormwater drains with recharge wells in Besant Nagar

For the first time, the Greater Chennai Corporation has linked the stormwater drains to recharge wells instead of Buckingham Canal in Besant Nagar

Greater Chennai Corporation has decided not build concrete boxes in stormwater drains on Costal Road, Kalakshetra Colony, Besant Nagar, to allow rainwater percolation in the earthern portions. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Construction of stormwater drains has picked up pace in Kalakshetra Colony, Besant Nagar. Departing from the usual practice, the Greater Chennai Corporation, which is implementing the project, is linking the stormwater drains to recharge wells, instead of nearby waterways, for better groundwater recharge.

Residents recalled that earlier the stormwater drains used to be linked to Buckingham Canal through Indira Nagar.

The Corporation has also decided not to concretise the two-feet long boxes paved at an interval of every 20 feet in the stormwater drain at places like Coastal Road, Besant Nagar. The unpaved earthen portion would allow rainwater percolation.

Work has been taken up to construct drains running to about 79.45 km at a cost of ₹608.24 crore. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said recharge shafts had been planned at every 30 metres as part of Kovalam and Kosasthalaiyar Integrated Stormwater Drain projects. In sandy areas that do not have sewage inflow problems, recharge structures are being included in flood mitigation work in Adyar and Cooum basins as well. This would ensure groundwater recharge whenever shallow aquifers have capacity to receive water.

A new concept

A team of environmental activists had inspected the work recently. Rain Centre’s director Sekhar Raghavan said for the first time in the locality, the civic body had adopted the concept of standalone stormwater drains that terminated into recharge wells. Rainwater can be harvested even if the recharge wells overflowed as the structures are surrounded by sandy soil.

Some stretches of other areas such as Gopalapuram, Gandhi Nagar and near Chetpet lake too had sandy soil. Street specific solutions could be adopted, he said.

The Rain Centre is engaged in constructing recharge wells, free of cost, at road corners to address localised waterlogging. “We have provided 15 structures along with residents’ associations in places like Srinagar Colony, Saidapet, with the approval of the GCC. We want to construct 25 more this year,” he added.

Activists said the Corporation’s decision demonstrated its willingness to take into account the concerns of environmentalists.

N. Ramshankar, coordinator of SWARAN (Save Water and Recharge Aquifers Network), said this should not become a model for more stormwater drains in coastal areas where they were not required.