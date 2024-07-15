Chennai Corporation likely to declare vending zones in city on Tuesday

Chennai Corporation is set to finalise the first list of at least 776 vending zones in 15 zones of the city on Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, Chennai Corporation will erect nameboards declaring 493 streets as non-vending zones.

As the fourth meeting of the town vending committee will be held on Tuesday, the civic body is expected to permit street vendors in 776 streets once the committee approves. Work to remove street vendors from 493 streets will begin after the committee declears the zones as non-vending zones.

Even after the GCC has complied a list of zones, the committee has not yet declared a final list of vending and non-vending zones, owing to lack of consensus.

Royapuram zone largest number of vending zones

Royapuram zone is likely to have the largest number of vending zones as 162 streets have been listed for approval by the committee. Adyar zone is also expected to become a popular destination for residents who intend to purchase products at affordable cost from vendors at 109 streets.

“The number is expected to increase in the coming months. Street vendors will be permitted as per the provisions of Street Vendors Act as the products are sold at an affordable cost. At the same time, we will ensure that street vendors don’t cause traffic congestion,” said an official. Valasaravakkam is expected to get 90 vending zones, while Teynampet zone will get at least 74 vending zones.

Starting Tuesday, a large number of street vendors are expected to be removed from streets in Royapuram zone where 145 stretches have been listed as non-vending zones. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has 86 non-vending zones.

CPI district central Chennai district secretary G. Selva said the GCC should treat the street vendors with dignity as per the provisions of the Street Vendors Act.

“The incidents of deaths of women street vendors reportedly caused during the eviction drives should not occur again. Many women sell idli batter and food products along the street. This is affordable. This helps poor people,” said Mr. Selva.

Councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said that the officials have already started evicting street vendors from non-vending zones in Anna Nagar. “We have only one vending zone in our ward. But there are many street vendors,” said Mr.Shemmozhi.

Meanwhile, the committee members are also expected to recommend 297 additional streets for inclusion on the list of vending zones. As 100 additional streets in Kodambakkam zone have been recommended by members, areas such as T. Nagar are expected to get a large number of vending zones, once traffic police officials approve. The officials said Chennai can accommodate 2,000 vending zones to provide products at affordable prices to residents. The health department and food safety department has to ensure proper training for vendors in food safety to promote public health.

