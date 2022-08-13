Chennai Corporation launches ‘Tricolour’ campaign

Prominent heritage structures, bridges, public buildings and Chennai City Corporation offices have been illuminated as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station illuminated in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

As part of Independence Day celebrations in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has made arrangements for illumination of heritage structures, bridges, public buildings, road median, traffic islands, lamp posts and parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A social media campaign has been launched to promote the display of Tricolour by civic agencies, traders and residents. Heritage buildings such as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, Ripon Buildings and some of the 3,000 corporation buildings have been illuminated. All the 200 ward offices, 15 zonal headquarters and three regional headquarters of the civic body have been illuminated.  

The Corporation has started work on installation of national flag poles for display of the Tricolour at more than 25,000 spots along 471 major bus route roads of the city. More than 11,000 flags have been despatched to various parts of the city. Another consignment of 15,000 flags will reach Ripon Buildings from Hosur shortly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
railway
Chennai Corporation
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app