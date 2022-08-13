Chennai Corporation launches ‘Tricolour’ campaign

Special Correspondent August 13, 2022 20:58 IST

Prominent heritage structures, bridges, public buildings and Chennai City Corporation offices have been illuminated as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station illuminated in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

As part of Independence Day celebrations in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has made arrangements for illumination of heritage structures, bridges, public buildings, road median, traffic islands, lamp posts and parks. A social media campaign has been launched to promote the display of Tricolour by civic agencies, traders and residents. Heritage buildings such as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, Ripon Buildings and some of the 3,000 corporation buildings have been illuminated. All the 200 ward offices, 15 zonal headquarters and three regional headquarters of the civic body have been illuminated. The Corporation has started work on installation of national flag poles for display of the Tricolour at more than 25,000 spots along 471 major bus route roads of the city. More than 11,000 flags have been despatched to various parts of the city. Another consignment of 15,000 flags will reach Ripon Buildings from Hosur shortly.



