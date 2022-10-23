Greater Chennai Corporation launches social media campaign to ensure a safe Deepavali

Civic body urges residents to separate and hand over hazardous waste to conservancy workers for processing; people have been advised against bursting crackers in 500 locations; arrangements made for receiving complaints on the 1913 helpline

The Greater Chennai Corporation has advised residents’ associations to identify open spaces in each neighbourhood for bursting fire crackers during Deepavali to ensure safety.

Ahead of the festival, the civic body launched a social media campaign on Sunday to help residents get information on green crackers. It shared information on green crackers. Information requested by residents is likely to be provided during the course of the festival on Monday and Tuesday.

The civic body has made arrangements for receiving complaints from residents on the 1913 helpline. But no major complaints were received about crackers on Sunday, according to the staff at the 1913 helpline. It has appealed to residents’ welfare associations to go for separation of cracker waste and hand it over to conservancy vehicles.

“It is a fervent appeal to all the residents’ welfare associations. We have given 30 vehicles to the 15 zones. They are transporting the garbage separately on Monday and Tuesday to the hazardous waste processing unit at Gummidipoondi. We have appealed to the people to burst crackers only between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. We have also asked the private operator to incentivise the workers who work during the festival to clear additional garbage generated in the city. We are taking biometric attendance to ensure that the strength of the workers does not dwindle,” Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

The civic body has requested residents to avoid bursting crackers near 500 locations, where major hospitals are located in the 15 zones. The Corporation has launched a campaign to help senior citizens and patients affected by the bursting of high-decibel crackers and toxic smoke in their neighbourhoods.

T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman says the government agencies should incentivise green crackers and prevent pollution during the festival.

“While the advisory of the GCC on the bursting of crackers is welcome and members of the public should pay heed to it, the government should allow the sale of only green crackers. Since this is the only festival during which the Hindus burst crackers, the timings for bursting crackers should have been more instead of one hour each in the morning and evening,” he says.

Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Colony Residents Welfare Association, Velachery West, says the association has shared the guidelines issued by the GCC and other agencies on social media and requested that all residents follow them.

“Nowadays residents are eco-conscious, thanks to the influence of the social media, and they are ready to enjoy the festival without harming the environment. We have requested the residents to place a cardboard bin outside the gate to gather the hazardous waste from crackers. Conservancy workers should clear it within the time stipulated by the GCC, so that it does not remain on the roads [for long] and does not pollute the groundwater, if it rains,” Ms. Ganesh said.