Chennai Corporation launches round-the-clock telemedicine services

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 11:25 IST

The Chennai Corporation has launched round-the-clock telemedicine services COVD-19 patients undergoing home isolation in the city. The telemedicine service, available on WhatsApp, is being extended as part of the Corporation’s Vidmed telemedicine app. A total of five mobile numbers have been created exclusively for this telemedicine facility.

A senior official of the civic body said the telemedicine service is primarily for those home isolation patients needing medical assistance but other residents, if they want, could make use of the facility through video or audio calls to the five numbers which would be working round the clock.

The telemedicine services can be reached at: 9498346510, 9498346511, 9498346512, 9498346513 and 9498346514.