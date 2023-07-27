HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation launches QR Code system for feedback about civic services at 1500 locations

The QR Code can be scanned by the mobile to give complaints about the services provided in the corporation buildings

July 27, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation has launched QR Code for receiving feedback from residents about civic services at 1500 locations in the city. 

According to officials, the residents who visit public buildings such as urban primary health centres and parks have been asked to scan the QR Code to give feedback about the services. “The feedback will be compiled by officials of various departments of Greater Chennai Corporation for making decisions about how to improve the services,“ said an official. 

The QR Code can be scanned by the mobile to give complaints about the services provided in the corporation buildings. Many of the residents have not been using the facility to give feedback about the services. “There is no awareness about the facility among residents. So, we have not received any feedback so far. We have to create awareness,“ said an official in Royapuram zone. 

An inpatient who visited the urban primary health centre in Pudupet said she did not know how to use the system to give feedback. A corporation worker at the pharmacy said that they did not have time to explain about QR code system to the inpatients to get feedback.

“We have not received any feedback in the past few weeks. We are very busy. We don’t have the time to tell the inpatients about the new facility. Every day more than 280 inpatients visit the hospital,” said the staff at the centre. 

“Today the medical officer has not come to the centre because of a camp in another location. Whenever the medical officer is at the centre, there is a huge rush, particularly pregnant women,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.