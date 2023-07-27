Chennai Corporation launches QR Code system for feedback about civic services at 1500 locations

July 27, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has launched QR Code for receiving feedback from residents about civic services at 1500 locations in the city.

According to officials, the residents who visit public buildings such as urban primary health centres and parks have been asked to scan the QR Code to give feedback about the services. “The feedback will be compiled by officials of various departments of Greater Chennai Corporation for making decisions about how to improve the services,“ said an official.

The QR Code can be scanned by the mobile to give complaints about the services provided in the corporation buildings. Many of the residents have not been using the facility to give feedback about the services. “There is no awareness about the facility among residents. So, we have not received any feedback so far. We have to create awareness,“ said an official in Royapuram zone.

An inpatient who visited the urban primary health centre in Pudupet said she did not know how to use the system to give feedback. A corporation worker at the pharmacy said that they did not have time to explain about QR code system to the inpatients to get feedback.

“We have not received any feedback in the past few weeks. We are very busy. We don’t have the time to tell the inpatients about the new facility. Every day more than 280 inpatients visit the hospital,” said the staff at the centre.

“Today the medical officer has not come to the centre because of a camp in another location. Whenever the medical officer is at the centre, there is a huge rush, particularly pregnant women,” he said.