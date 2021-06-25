Chennai

Chennai Corporation launches online registration for COVID-19 vaccine

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday launched online registration for COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru launched the portal in the presence of MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Residents are requested to register online at https://www.chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/

One-third of the vaccines at each centre will be allocated for online mode of registration. Two-thirds of the vaccines will be administered for walk-in mode.


