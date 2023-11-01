November 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Gender and Policy Lab unveiled plans to begin several initiatives, including analysing the infrastructural requirements for 250 bus stops along the top 10 bus routes frequented by women, to provide insights into improving women safety in the city.

Apart from this, an annual report and logo launch, featuring key representatives from civil society organisations and government entities was held. As per officials, the launch will serve as a platform for discussing crucial issues concerning women’s safety.

Additionally, the lab plans to conduct campaigns focused on bystander intervention and encouraging active participation from the community in ensuring women’s safety.

