HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation launches initiatives to improve women safety

This includes analysing the infrastructural requirements for 250 bus stops along the top 10 bus routes frequented by women

November 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Gender and Policy Lab unveiled plans to begin several initiatives, including analysing the infrastructural requirements for 250 bus stops along the top 10 bus routes frequented by women, to provide insights into improving women safety in the city.

Apart from this, an annual report and logo launch, featuring key representatives from civil society organisations and government entities was held. As per officials, the launch will serve as a platform for discussing crucial issues concerning women’s safety.

Additionally, the lab plans to conduct campaigns focused on bystander intervention and encouraging active participation from the community in ensuring women’s safety.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / corporations / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.