Chennai Corporation launches drive to prevent use of banned plastics

July 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday launched a drive to prevent plastic pollution, seized huge quantities of plastics from commercial establishments and collected fines from violators.

Meanwhile, civic officials attended a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament in Delhi on Monday in the backdrop of the audit report Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in 2022 pointing out pollution caused by plastics in Chennai.

In the report, the CAG observed that a Joint Committee was constituted by the National Green Tribunal vide its order of June 16, 2021 to inspect the presence of microplastics in wells near the dumpsites in Chennai. Various research studies confirmed the presence of microplastics in groundwater in Chennai.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan has directed the officials to inspect commercial establishments and seize banned plastics. The civic body has planned to initiate several steps to prevent pollution caused by plastics across the city.

Godown raided

In Ambattur zone, a team of officials seized three tonnes of plastics from a godown at Kamaraj Nagar Third Street in Padi on Monday.

“We have imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh. This is the highest fine amount. One of our sanitary inspectors spotted the plastics during an inspection in Ward 87,” said an official.

Officials found that 448 traders had used banned plastics. Raids were conducted on 1,260 commercial entities on Monday. As many as 125 out of 299 street vendors were found violating the rules. A fine of ₹19,000 was collected from them. Sixty-two of the 162 flower sellers, 54 of the 122 fruit sellers, 13 of the 56 fish vendors and 142 of the 525 shops were found violating the ban on plastics on Monday. Officials visited places of worship and observed violations in 52 shops out of 96 on the premises.

In the past four years, the Corporation seized 461 tonnes of plastics and collected ₹6.17 crore as fine from the violators of the ban.

Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said projects such as biomining would reduce the impact of plastics on the environment. Over 1.45 lakh tonnes of fuel derived from refuse had been sent from biomining sites in Perungudi to cement industries, said Mr. Mahesan.

