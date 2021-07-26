City Matters | Chennai Corporation launches drive to beautify overlooked areas

CHENNAI

26 July 2021 01:06 IST

Initiative will rely on the participation of residents’ welfare associations, with a meeting to be held this week to receive their suggestions

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a major beautification drive, focusing on locations which have so far been overlooked during infrastructure development and maintenance.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting with civic officials recently to initiate the beautification drive. The efforts include removal of debris and posters, promotion of aesthetic landscapes and the waste-to-sculpture project.

Marina beach is expected to get more flowering plants and re-laid roads, and development projects will include maintenance of the flora and art work in the median and road islands in 150 locations.

Every location is expected to reflect the unique aspects of Tamil language, culture, technological advancements, heritage and archaeological aspects, literary works and social values. Instructions have also been issued to make the beautification drive cost effective. A meeting of residents’ welfare associations will be held this week to discuss various aspects of the beautification drive, inviting objections and suggestions. Tree planting, landscape development with flowering plants and removal of posters have been proposed to be taken up with residents’ support.

On Saturday, IAS officer Sharanya Ari, Central Regional Deputy Corporation Commissioner, tweeted: “Residents’ welfare associations/organisations interested in tree plantation in their neighbourhood are welcomed by #GCC. If yes, kindly drop a message at +91 94451 90698. We at @chennaicorp are ready to help you take it forward. #CentralChennai zones 6 to 10.”

Geetha Ganesh, of the A.G.S. Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “That’s a great initiative like corporation social responsiblity (CSR). It is the residents’ social responsibility. We welcome it. We have already planted around 200 trees in our colony in 2017. As part of this programme, we have decided to plant around 20 more.”

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “We want the entire city to be beautiful. Not only the developed core areas, but also the extensions. We have told that all the medians on roads should have flowering plants or crotons, which will look nice. All roundabouts should have green patches. A water fountain should be installed wherever possible.”

“Residents’ welfare associations should plant trees in common areas and along the roads, and maintain them. We want the public to take initiative. I have told zonal officers to bring in efforts of five residents’ associations every fortnight. This is besides what contractors do. The contractors should maintain flowering plants along road medians and water them regularly,” he added.

Meanwhile, debris will be removed in mass cleaning initiatives. The Corporation will start fining those who indulge in unauthorised dumping of debris. Debris has already been removed from river banks, parks and roundabouts.

Mr. Bedi has ordered civic officials to penalise contractors who have failed to maintain the facilities at 700 parks. The list of parks that have not been maintained properly would be ready in two days, officials said.