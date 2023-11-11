Chennai Corporation launches collection and disposal of hazardous waste from bursting of crackers

November 11, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has launched collection and disposal of hazardous waste generated from bursting of crackers during Deepavali.

Corporation Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said the collection and disposal of cracker waste will be carried out for three days in the city, with additional vehicles deployed for all zones. “We have collected 50 tonnes of cracker waste so far. We have sensitised residents to hand over the cracker waste separately. The waste will be taken to Gummidipoondi,” said Mr.Mahesan.

On Saturday, distribution of separate jute bags for exclusive collection of cracker waste was carried out in all areas. All division workers will collect burnt crackers in the jute bags. Two lorries exclusively for 45 units in the 15 zones have been deployed. The hazardous waste plant in Gummidipoondi will process the waste according to TNPCB norms. “We request residents to hand over hazardous waste separately instead of dumping it in the garbage bins,” said Mr.Mahesan.