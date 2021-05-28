Chennai Corporation issues notice to private CT scan centres to notify suspect COVID cases

CHENNAI:

28 May 2021 18:04 IST

Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to issue notice to all private CT scan centres for disease notification during the pandemic.

Private hospitals and laboratories have already started notifying RT-PCR results to Greater Chennai Corporation.

But a large number of residents who have not undergone RT-PCR tests have started taking CT chest in private scan centres, without any system of notification of such cases to public health officials for quarantine and treatment.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered 40 CT scan centres in the 15 zones to notify details of COVID patients who get CT scan without RTPCR testing.

Under the powers vested in the Commissioner as per Section 30(2) (V) (VI) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the civic officials will receive details on a daily basis, of patients with COVID like symptoms in a prescribed format.

The scan centres will send the name, address, phone number, symptoms, COVID severity and CORADS classification, to understand the level of suspicion of COVID-19 infection in the patient.

"Details of persons who undergo CT chest will also be sent by the scan centres. It has come to our notice that many COVID cases have not been included in the database because they undergo CT chest without RTPCR," said Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner Alby John Varghese.

CT scan centres in hospitals and standalone facilities will email the details daily to gccpvtctscanreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in

The CT scan centres that fail to notify will be liable for punishment under Section 51 of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A team of officials led by Chennai Corporation Chief Vector Control Officer will coordinate with the private CT scan centres in all the 15 zones of Chennai Corporation. Each of the 15 zones will be monitored by a junior entomologist of the Greater Chennai Corporation, for correct reporting of data.

Starting Saturday, the CT scan centres will have to send details of CT chest of all patients to Greater Chennai Corporation on a daily basis, officials said.