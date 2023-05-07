HamberMenu
Chennai Corporation issues notice to contractor for delay in flood mitigation work

The decision comes close on the heels of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru asking the civic body to ensure that flood-mitigation projects were completed in time

May 07, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued notice to a contractor for failure to complete flood-mitigation projects on time.

According to a press release, following the directions of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to complete the flood-mitigation work in time, the civic body has issued notice to a contractor for the delay in completing the work.

The civic body has appealed to the residents to report any delay in construction of storm-water drains on helpline 1913.

The Corporation has launched flood-mitigation projects in areas such as Hindu Colony, Nanganallur First Main Road, Fifth Main Road, Kannan Colony, Ram Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar, Kuberan Nagar and LIC Nagar in Nanganallur of Perungudi zone with funding from German development bank, KfW. 

Work on the construction of storm-water drain is under way in Alandur and Perungudi zones in areas such as Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Radha Nagar, Madipakkam Annai Satya Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and Kuberan Nagar.

Construction of storm-water drains had been taken up in Sholinganallur zone in areas such as M.C.N. Nagar, VGP Avenue, Chandrasekar Avenue and Jawahar Nagar, the release added.

