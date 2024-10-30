The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) issued specific guidelines in line with the Supreme Court’s directives as well as the Tamil Nadu government regulations with respect to bursting firecrackers during Deepavali.

The corporation, following a notification from the Pollution Control Board, has restricted the bursting of fireworks to two designated time slots on Deepavali (October 31, 2024): 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It has urged residents to opt for green crackers that emit lower noise levels and cause minimal air pollution, to avoid bursting high-decibel and serial fireworks, especially near sensitive areas such as hospitals, places of worship, and fire-prone zones, and to organise collective firework displays in open spaces coordinated through resident welfare associations with prior permission.

Additionally, fireworks waste collection will follow a system similar to last year, with sanitation workers instructed to collect fireworks debris separately, which will then be processed at the Gummidipoondi waste management facility, the Corporation said in a press release.