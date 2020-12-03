Chennai Corporation issues flood alert for residents near Adyar river

CHENNAI:

03 December 2020 10:38 IST

Chennai Corporation has issued flood warning to residents of neighbourhoods along the banks of Adyar river following the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake.

According to a press release from Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G.Prakash, all teams are ready at the lake to give minute-to-minute feedback and to open shutters as per need. "It’s only general alert and to exercise caution amongst the people on the areas nearby." said Mr.Prakash.

Chembarampakkam level has reached 22.15 feet at 8.00 am on Thursday. Storage is at 3,158 mcft, the inflow has increased to 3,000 cusecs and expected to increase further. Disaster management officials have proposed to release 1,000 cusecs at 12 noon on Thursday. The discharge may increase further as inflow increase due to rain inflows.

