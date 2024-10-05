ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation invites fresh e-tenders to turn Murasoli Maran Park into STEM park

Published - October 05, 2024 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The project is valued at ₹5.54 crore, which includes two years of dedicated maintenance

The Hindu Bureau

The footpath near Murasoli Maran Park in poor condition. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited fresh e-tenders to turn Murasoli Maran Park in the Perambur High Road area, which falls under Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone (VI), into a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) park.

Residents in the area, however, raised concerns about waste management at Murasoli Maran Park and called for improved surveillance.

To keep a better vigil near the park, where “anti-social activities” allegedly take place, V. Murali, 65, a retired Police department employee residing in Perambur, recommended that instead of a STEM park, a ‘traffic park’ be set up.

“The neglected park was cleaned [on Friday, October 4, 2024] after several months. Residents propose transforming it into a ‘traffic park’ in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, and the State government to promote road safety education,” he said.

Earlier this year, Chennai Mayor R. Priya had inspected ongoing park projects, highlighting the need for better infrastructure and active participation from residents in keeping the parks clean and safe.

