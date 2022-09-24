Chennai Corporation installs submersible motors for all subways

The Greater Chennai Corporation has installed additional pumps at the Nungambakkam subway as part of monsoon preparation. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed work on flood preparedness in all subways. Sixteen subway wells have been desilted and 41 additional submersible motors readied to bale out water during the rain. In addition to 113 pumps, 41 have been installed.

Most of the additional motors have been installed in subways in Rangarajapuram, Madley Road, Duraisamy Subway, Jones Road and Bazaar Road. Madley Road subway, which has 14 motors, will get seven more. Duraisamy subway, which has seven pumps, will get four additional submersible motors.

Two additional pumps in Stanley Subway in Royapuram zone, three in RBI Subway, two in Gengu Reddy Subway, one in Perambur subway, four in Ganesapuram subway, one in Villivakkam subway, two in Harrington Road subway, one in Nungambakkam subway, and four in Rangarajapuram subway have been installed. In Manickam Nagar subway in Tirivottiyur zone, three pump sets have been readied. Culvert desilting in Perambur subway by the Railways will be completed shortly. The Corporation has completed 91% of the work in Phase I of Singara Chennai 2.0.

Most of the work in roads such as Habibullah Road, Seethammal Colony, Ambedkar College Road, Munusamy Salai and Rajamannar Salai have been completed. The civic body will focus on completing left over bits in each drain and link outfalls to major drains and canals. Work on restoring the dug up areas will be taken up shortly.