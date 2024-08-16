ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation installs CCTV cameras on Railway Station road in Velachery to prevent dumping of waste on vacant lands

Published - August 16, 2024 01:01 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation has installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on Station Service Road in Velachery to prevent the unauthorised dumping garbage and construction debris. The Station Service Road runs parallel to the railway tracks of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Velachery to Taramani railway stations. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Adyar zone of Chennai Corporation said the road, which was constructed and maintained by the Southern Railway, has tracts of vacant lands in which garbage and construction debris were being dumped. This resulted in complaints from residents about the health hazard the dumping of the garbage it caused to the residents nearby. 

 Also huge mounds of construction debris was dumped during night time. As the dumping became rampant with the Southern Railway completely failing to take any steps the civic body had to take steps by installing CCTV cameras. The senior civic official said that steps are also being taken to identify the land owners of the vacant plots to advise them to construct compound walls in which one plot owner near the Perungudi railway station has started constructing the compound wall. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While the residents of Velachery appreciate the civic body for taking steps to prevent dumping of garbage, the residents highlight the inaction on the part of the Southern Railway in taking any steps to renovate the damaged storm water drain network constructed along the road. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

T. Arunraj, a resident of VGP Selva Nagar, complained that in several places the concrete cover of the drain has been damaged and debris filled in it. He rued the residential areas located near the Velachery railway station could face flooding as several drains are linked to this network for evacuating into the Pallikaranai Marshland. 

The senior official said the civic body has written letters to the Southern Railway to renovate the drain but have not taken any steps in this regard. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US