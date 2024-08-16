Chennai Corporation installs CCTV cameras on Railway Station road in Velachery to prevent dumping of waste on vacant lands

The Chennai Corporation has installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on Station Service Road in Velachery to prevent the unauthorised dumping garbage and construction debris. The Station Service Road runs parallel to the railway tracks of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Velachery to Taramani railway stations.

A senior official of the Adyar zone of Chennai Corporation said the road, which was constructed and maintained by the Southern Railway, has tracts of vacant lands in which garbage and construction debris were being dumped. This resulted in complaints from residents about the health hazard the dumping of the garbage it caused to the residents nearby.

Also huge mounds of construction debris was dumped during night time. As the dumping became rampant with the Southern Railway completely failing to take any steps the civic body had to take steps by installing CCTV cameras. The senior civic official said that steps are also being taken to identify the land owners of the vacant plots to advise them to construct compound walls in which one plot owner near the Perungudi railway station has started constructing the compound wall.

While the residents of Velachery appreciate the civic body for taking steps to prevent dumping of garbage, the residents highlight the inaction on the part of the Southern Railway in taking any steps to renovate the damaged storm water drain network constructed along the road.

T. Arunraj, a resident of VGP Selva Nagar, complained that in several places the concrete cover of the drain has been damaged and debris filled in it. He rued the residential areas located near the Velachery railway station could face flooding as several drains are linked to this network for evacuating into the Pallikaranai Marshland.

The senior official said the civic body has written letters to the Southern Railway to renovate the drain but have not taken any steps in this regard.