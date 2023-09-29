HamberMenu
Chennai Corporation increases daily wage to ₹687 for all its workers

A resolution passed at the Council meeting; the revision is expected to cost the civic body ₹72 crore annually

September 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to enhance the daily wages of its workers, setting a uniform rate of ₹687 a day. A resolution to this effect was passed at the council meeting on Friday.

As per the government order passed on June 16, the daily wage, including minimum wages and allowances, is ₹687. This amounts to a monthly salary of ₹17,867, which includes a dearness allowance of ₹4,867 and a basic rate of ₹13,000.

According to data shared by the Corporation, 328 conservancy workers under the general category were paid between ₹424 to ₹500 daily, depending on the nature of their job. The 2,382 workers for fumigation received ₹522 a day. In the public health department of the GCC, 47 helpers earned ₹513 a day, 16 conservancy workers got ₹522, and 75 dog catchers and 25 cow catchers got ₹461 daily. The data revealed that this cost the Corporation over ₹53.34 crore annually. With the latest revision, the annual cost was expected to be ₹72.04 crore.

A. Priyadarshini of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) representing Ward 98 welcomed the decision.

