Chennai Corporation increases building licence fee by 100%

October 31, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to increase the ‘building licence fee’ for issuing building permits by 100%. The revised charges will come into effect from November 10. The council also increased the demolition fee for old buildings by 100%.

According to a resolution, the fee collected for issuing planning permission has increased manifold, whereas the building licence fee for issuing building permit has remained unchanged from September 29, 2003. The building licence fee is the only amount being collected on behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation while issuing building permits. The fee for demolition of old buildings for constructing new buildings in the city is also collected by the Corporation while issuing building permit.

The CMDA development charges are collected as per the government order dated March 25, 1997. Collection of the infrastructure and amenities charges was introduced in the year 2008 and revised in 2009. Subsequently, the infrastructure and amenities charges was revised by 50% on March 28, 2012. At present, for all the proposals, except for residential buildings with less than 300 sq. m. of area, infrastructure and amenities charges are collected as per the government order. Shelter charges are collected, if any development of building is taken up where the floor space index (FSI) area exceeds 3,000 sq. m., as per the guideline value. The infrastructure and amenities charges collected towards CMWSSB has also been revised this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing to the infrastructure development works being initiated by the Chennai Corporation, the council resolution stressed the need for augmentation of own financial resources for the purpose. The additional fund collection will facilitate the provision of necessary infrastructure facilities for the benefit of the public, the resolution said.

Justifying the increase in building licence fee by 100% for large buildings, the council resolution pointed to the increase in other fee such as CMDA development charges, regularisation charges for land, open space reservation charges, infrastructure and amenities charges, shelter charges, and premium FSI charges.

However, in order to reduce the burden of economically weaker sections, the building licence fee will not be revised if the built up area of the proposed development is less than 100 sq.m. (1,076 sq. ft.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.